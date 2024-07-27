Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.32 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

