Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,533,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $321,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $139.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $209.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average of $144.59.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $828,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

