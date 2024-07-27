Covestor Ltd Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 263,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.