Covestor Ltd Has $30,000 Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 16,666.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

