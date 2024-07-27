Covestor Ltd Has $31,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 109.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after buying an additional 564,980 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after buying an additional 580,694 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

