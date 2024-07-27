Covestor Ltd Has $31,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.