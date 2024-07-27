Covestor Ltd Has $32,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Shares of EMR opened at $116.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

