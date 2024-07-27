Covestor Ltd Has $34,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

SBAC stock opened at $214.71 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

