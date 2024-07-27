Covestor Ltd Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Post were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Post by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Post stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

