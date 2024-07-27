Covestor Ltd Has $39,000 Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $120.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

