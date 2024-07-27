Covestor Ltd Has $39,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $239.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.23 and its 200-day moving average is $229.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

