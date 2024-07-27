Covestor Ltd Purchases 2,290 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 279.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,304,000 after acquiring an additional 818,241 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 594,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 91,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $118,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

