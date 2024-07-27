Covestor Ltd Purchases 264 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 231.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 65,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 881.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

