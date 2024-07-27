Covestor Ltd Purchases 291 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 9,700.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $5,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,564,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock worth $14,957,242. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.