Covestor Ltd Raises Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 14,900.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,720,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,395,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.6 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

