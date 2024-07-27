Covestor Ltd Raises Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 154.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brink’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brink’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

