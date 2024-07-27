Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 150.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Crane were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crane by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Crane Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CR opened at $158.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $160.39.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

