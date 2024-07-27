Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 424,665 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $71.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Read Our Latest Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.