Covestor Ltd Reduces Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMK. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $305,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,251 shares of company stock worth $1,350,234 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AMK opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

