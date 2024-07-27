Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

