Covestor Ltd Sells 1,119 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,910 shares of company stock valued at $638,669. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

