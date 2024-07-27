Covestor Ltd Sells 1,363 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $82.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

