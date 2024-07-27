Covestor Ltd Sells 2,807 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $42.27 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,523,670. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

