Covestor Ltd Sells 3,150 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,132.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 1.1 %

CMA opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.