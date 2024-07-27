Covestor Ltd Sells 645 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of MAS opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

