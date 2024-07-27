Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $969.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

