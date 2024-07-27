Craig Hallum Cuts STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $42.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of STM opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.35%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.