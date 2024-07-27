Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $693.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. Research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

