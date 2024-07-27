Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Crown has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crown to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $95.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

