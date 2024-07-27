Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $120.55 and last traded at $120.18, with a volume of 21627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.85.

The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

