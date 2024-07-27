CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.04 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 29.58%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 832.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

