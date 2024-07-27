CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CVS Group Stock Performance
CVSGF opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. CVS Group has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.94.
CVS Group Company Profile
