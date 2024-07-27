CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CVS Group Stock Performance

CVSGF opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. CVS Group has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

