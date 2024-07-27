DA Davidson Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

ZION stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

