Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.60 Per Share

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.59. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $274.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,775 shares of company stock valued at $21,802,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

