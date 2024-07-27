Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 901.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $331,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

