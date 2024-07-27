David C. Sylvester Sells 73,184 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steelcase Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

