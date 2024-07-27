Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Cormark

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.05.

Definity Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFY opened at C$48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.44.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. Analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

