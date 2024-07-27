Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
WILYY opened at $17.60 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.
Demant A/S Company Profile
