Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $185.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $182.74 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $125.68 and a 1 year high of $184.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,487,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 218,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,801,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

