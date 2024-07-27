Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $118.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $113.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $5,634,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

