Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.4 %

LVS opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 372,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

