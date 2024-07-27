Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.71 and last traded at $39.86. Approximately 13,423,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 63,625,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $451,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,699,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period.
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
