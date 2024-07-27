Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,326,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 28,743,912 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $10.29.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

