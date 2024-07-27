Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Dorman Products by 6.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $120,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $100.41 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

