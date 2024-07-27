Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

