Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the period.

ETX stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0782 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

