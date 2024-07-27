Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.05

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

EGL opened at GBX 181 ($2.34) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 144.03 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 193 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of £200.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Simpson sold 1,366 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £2,499.78 ($3,233.03). Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

