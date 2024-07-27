Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $253,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495 over the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

