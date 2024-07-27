Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

