eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) versus The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

eHealth has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eHealth and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $452.87 million 0.34 -$28.21 million ($2.55) -2.10 The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.27 billion 4.02 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -47.11

Profitability

eHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares eHealth and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -5.36% -3.90% -2.14% The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for eHealth and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 4 0 0 2.00 The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

eHealth presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.57%. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.67%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe eHealth is more favorable than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of eHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats eHealth on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services. The Employer and Individual segment engages in the sale of individual, family, and small business health insurance plans; and ancillary products to non-Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, vision, and short and long term disability insurance. In addition, the company provides ecommerce platforms and consumer engagement solutions, which includes market leading information, decision support, customer engagement, and transactional services to group of health insurance consumers; and organize and present the insurance information in objective format to individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare and purchase health insurance plans. Further, it markets health insurance plans through its websites, including eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com. The company also offers online sponsorship and advertising, non-broker of record, lead referral, technology licensing, as well as performs various post-enrollment services for members in Medicare health insurance plans. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

